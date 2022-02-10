The Oscars Have Decided Covid Vaccination Won't Be Mandatory For The Awards Show, Which Seems Like A Bad Decision

You're probably thinking hey, these lax requirements are insane, but at least the attendees will be masked throughout the ceremony! Believe it or not, that's way too optimistic. Per Deadline, there are no hard plans to require masks at the Oscars. In fact, discussions are still ongoing due to the way capacity may allow the Academy some wiggle room. The Los Angeles County Health Department does require masks at indoor mega-events but if the guest list whittles down below 500, perhaps the sea of faces in attendance won't have to mask up after all. God forbid the glitzy couture fashion is spoiled by a life-saving medical precaution! How can we possibly enjoy the Oscars if we can't squint into the crowd and spot more than just the eyes of our favorite movie stars?

If the Academy ultimately decides to keep the event large, with over 500 attendees, there's still a possibility that masks won't be worn. The county mandate states that at these mega-events, "masks are required to be worn by everyone, 2 years age and older, regardless of Covid-19 vaccination status, in...all indoor public settings, venues, gatherings, public and private businesses." But anyone with their eye on recent LA-based sporting events knows that more than a few venues have gotten away with not always enforcing this rule. Ultimately, the responsibility of enforcement falls to the venue itself, under the threat of eventual fines (which have yet to be levied) and it gets pretty dicey when guests are allowed to be maskless for eating and drinking. This would be much harder for a high-profile event like the Oscars to get away with, but evidently, anything's possible.

On the bright side, this announcement came via reports from various media outlets, including THR, Variety, and Deadline, but The Academy itself has yet to publicly release a Covid policy for Oscar night. The general response to their apparent plan has been incredulity, meaning the Academy still has time to come to its senses with some major changes. And unless they get things straightened out in time for the big show, the Academy will face plenty more blowback. Plus, any Covid cases that arrive following Oscar night will be heavily scrutinized.

The 94th annual Academy Awards are set to be held on March 27, 2022, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.