The Oscars Will Have A Three Act Structure With Three Hosts This Year

Back in 2018, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony. Though we didn't know it at the time, that would also be the last instance — thus far, at least — that we would have a single host in charge of keeping the celebrity guests in-person (and all the rest of us commoners at home) entertained throughout the prestigious night.

The next year, would-be host Kevin Hart managed to get himself removed from the program entirely in the span of 2 (two!) days between his hiring and his subsequent stepping down once a slew of homophobic tweets were uncovered. (The actor is still enjoying a thriving and successful career that hasn't missed a beat whatsoever since then, so kindly pipe down about make-believe issues like "cancel culture" or what have you.) After an exhaustive but ultimately fruitless search for a replacement, the producers behind the Oscars ceremony decided to forego a host entirely and, in all honesty, many viewers considered it a marked improvement. They repeated the same experiment for the 2020 award ceremony, and again in 2021, but this year's 94th Academy Awards will apparently be throwing something of a curveball at us.

We've known that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences intended to go back to tradition and find someone to take the stage and headline the show ... but it seems like we're going to have to amend that to "someones," instead. According to THR's sources, this year's ceremony will take the form of three separate hosts, each responsible for hosting a single one-hour segment throughout the show. You can start firing up your speculative brainstorming sessions now, as the report doesn't mention any prospective candidates just yet. Could we somehow get Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård for a "Mamma Mia" reunion? Or maybe the three "Spider-Man" actors might volunteer for the job(s), to soothe any ill will among fans caused by a supposed "snub" of "Spider-Man: No Way Home"? Dare I even ask that this be the year we finally get the answer to all our prayers and see the Muppets host Hollywood's biggest awards show in town???

The possibilities are endless! The space I have to baselessly speculate, unfortunately, is not. Read on for all the details below.