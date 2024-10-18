One Of Hollywood's Biggest Child Actors Turned Down The Big Bang Theory More Than Once

It seems impossible to imagine anyone but Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Kaley Cuoco on "The Big Bang Theory," but the truth is that other actors were considered before showrunner Chuck Lorre and his team found the perfect people for the lead roles. Marisa Tomei read for Cuoco's character Penny — who was also played by a different actress in the show's original, unaired pilot — and Kevin Sussman originally auditioned for the lead role of Howard Wolowitz (which went to Helberg in the end) before getting his own supporting character. Apparently, "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin was also approached for a role ... but he definitively said no.

During a 2018 interview with Joe Rogan, Culkin said that he hasn't really considered any major sitcom roles throughout his career, though it depends on the overall quality. "I couldn't see myself doing a sitcom or a television show kind of thing. A good one, I'd do. Like, 'NewsRadio' is a fantastic show," the former child star said, referencing the show that put Rogan on the map. It was then that Culkin revealed that the team behind "The Big Bang Theory" really wanted him on the show.

"They pursued me for 'The Big Bang Theory,'" Culkin told Rogan. "And I said no. It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, 'Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!' That was the pitch. They were like, 'We'll get some real physicists to do the math,' but I was like, 'Yeah, I'm cool, thanks.' And then they came back at me again, and I said, 'No, no, no. Again, flattered, but no.' Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm."