The Big Bang Theory Character Marisa Tomei Almost Played

It's bizarre to even consider, but at one point, Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei auditioned to play Penny on "The Big Bang Theory" — and while it's hard to imagine her in Kaley Cuoco's role, it's also funny to imagine an alternate universe with Tomei as the show's bubbly female lead.

Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" know there was a decent amount of strife over who would play Penny — one actress, Katie Walsh, was replaced after a badly-shot pilot didn't impress CBS — but it's definitely shocking to hear that Tomei was in the mix. In 2022, Tomei opened up about "The Big Bang Theory" and said that she did like the project, and obviously had no idea that it would be such a huge pop culture phenomenon.

"I thought it was a great script, and that's why we went so far as to check it out," Tomei told Business Insider in an interview promoting her partnership with Briggs and Riley's luggage line. "And it's such an iconic kind of setup, all those archetypes, the scientists, and then the kind of little hottie and the whole thing."

"I certainly didn't know it was going to go on that long," Tomei continued before saying that while she didn't feel like the project was the right choice for her then, she liked what she saw: "It wasn't really the right fit for me at the time, but I really did enjoy the script itself." Regarding just how "long" the show went, Tomei might be a little relieved that she didn't sign on to twelve years and seasons of playing Penny.