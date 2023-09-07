Robert Rodriguez Is At It Again With The Spy Kids: Armageddon Trailer

Even though it's a different cast and a very modern plot involving some "Ready Player One"/"Jumanji: The Next Level" video game-based shenanigans, this very much looks like a "Spy Kids" movie. Lots of corny jokes, very family-friendly, and a pretty hefty dose of CGI. Whether or not this will resonate with kids who grew up on the previous movies but are now adults is the big question. Still, it certainly looks like it would be appealing for younger viewers. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."

Meanwhile, Rodriguez had this to say about the upcoming reboot in a statement:

"I've heard from so many families telling me how much they've enjoyed these films over the course of their lives. And now a lot of kids who enjoyed the first films as children are parents themselves and enjoy sharing them with their kids. The 'Spy Kids' franchise was based on my growing up in a family of 10 kids with an FBI special agent Uncle. It's been very exciting for me and my kids to work on this film together as a family, for other families to enjoy."

Rodriguez penned the movie with his son, Racer Max. Rodriguez, Max, Elizabeth Avellan, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are on board as producers, with Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre serving as executive producers.

"Spy Kids: Armageddon" hits Netflix on September 22, 2023.