12 Best Sydney Sweeney Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

There's no one in our modern film landscape like Sydney Sweeney. In a culture where looks tend to dominate your level of success, Sweeney has devoured stereotypes — because let's face it, she's stunning — and ultimately has made a name for herself with the quality of her work both on and offscreen. Though she did her first TV and film stints way back in 2009, her career didn't truly start to pick up until nearly a decade later in 2018. Since then, she has completely taken the industry by storm as a performer and, even more recently, as a dedicated producer.

Sweeney doesn't have a ton of noteworthy credits to her name at this point in her career, but there's no denying she's already done some extremely memorable top-notch work, and there's even more in the pipeline with her upcoming turn as boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic. From dramas to rom-coms, horror, and nearly everything in-between, it's exciting to look back on what she's given us and to anticipate the kind of exciting work she's sure to bring us in the future.

Truly one of a kind, here are Sydney Sweeney's best movies and TV shows, ranked.