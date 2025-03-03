Is The White Lotus Even An Anthology Series Anymore?

Before this week's episode, which is aptly titled "The Meaning of Dreams," White's darkly comedic mystery show was a self-contained anthology through and through. New viewers could join the series in its second season without having watched the first, with Tanya and Greg's (Jon Gries) strange relationship as the only connective tissue between the two. Those two characters, held over from season 1, were never a barrier to entrance for newbies anyway, as Coolidge played Tanya as inexplicable in every setting and Greg's attitude shifted enough between seasons to make him unrecognizable even to returning viewers.

Season 3 appeared to be headed in the same general direction at first. It introduced a whole host of new, deliciously unlikeable characters (and a couple worth rooting for), including a trio of old, blonde school friends in full "Real Housewives" mode, a creepy, loopy family led by Jason Isaacs' floundering financier, and a mopey hitman (Walton Goggins) prompted along by his chipper young girlfriend (Aimee Lou Wood). Belinda's presence didn't initially seem prohibitive to the anthology formula, as she was easily able to explain her backstory in a debrief with her local counterpart, Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul). But then Greg showed up again, clearly in hiding and now going by the name Gary. More importantly: Belinda recognized him and confronted him about it, a move that could put her at risk.

"The Meaning of Dreams" is the point at which "The White Lotus" arguably becomes a cut-and-dry drama, not an anthology series. After all, anyone who decided to tune in for season 3 alone under the assumption that they didn't have to marathon past seasons (BLACKPINK fans, for example, or people who really love Carrie Coon) would surely be confused when Belinda approached "Gary" at dinner, asking him about her former possible benefactor Tanya and earning a cool glare and a few excuses in response. There's also a short but important scene earlier in the episode, too, when Greg's girlfriend Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) tells Chelsea (Wood) that his ex-wife killed herself by walking into the ocean. It's a story that connects directly to season 2, but newcomers to the series wouldn't realize that it's both significant and a lie. Tanya was killed by men Greg seemingly hired, after all. Plus, her whole body was found, making the details of Chloe's secondhand account (in which she said only a leg was recovered) all the more suspicious. It also seems pertinent to know that Greg has four ex-wives, something people who are starting at season 3 won't know.