The White Lotus Season 3's Surprise Cast Member Could Have Major Implications

As it turns out, Natasha Rothwell isn't the only person returning to "The White Lotus" after making her debut in Season 1. Partway through the Season 3 premiere of Mike White's international anthology and murder mystery series, we find out that Greg, played by Jon Gries in both Seasons 1 and 2, is back ... but he's going by the name "Gary" this time and has been living in a private residence in Thailand for about a year.

Two of the new guests at the fictional luxury resort in Thailand — Aimee Lou Wood's Chelsea and her much-older and seemingly troubled boyfriend Rick Hatchett (played by Walton Goggins) — end up fighting pretty quickly after they arrive, at which point Chelsea decides to have a solo drink at the hotel bar. It's there that she meets Chloe, who also happens to be vacationing with a crabby older guy; when she points him out alone at their table, the grump is none other than Greg, but again, Chloe refers to him as Gary. If we're assuming that Chloe isn't in on Greg's apparent deception (and I am assuming that for now), he might be on the run, but the point is that he has some reason to want to remain anonymous ... which could become a problem when you consider Rothwell's character. Rothwell played Belinda, the spa manager of the Maui location of the White Lotus, in the series' debut season; if she recognizes Gary as Greg, he could end up exposed ... especially because Belinda knows about Greg's connection with Tanya McQuoid (played by Jennifer Coolidge).