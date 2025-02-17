BLACKPINK's Lisa Is Officially A Crossover Acting Star On The White Lotus

There are three categories of people eagerly anticipating the return of Mike White's superb satire anthology series, "The White Lotus." Group A are those who obsessively watched the first two seasons and are frothing at the mouth wondering what will be the new, memorable "these gays are trying to kill me" quote that will become their whole personality. Group B are those who love great television and are capable of being Normal About It — at least enough to differentiate themselves from Group A.

But season 3 has introduced a new category that already has a name — welcome to the White Lotus party Blink (and/or Lillies)! The newest season of "The White Lotus" marks the debut of international superstar and Thailand-born BLACKPINK member Lalisa Manoban, aka Lisa. She plays Mook, a health mentor for guests of the White Lotus Thailand resort and sometimes performer during the customary evening entertainment. During scenes between her work shifts, Mook finds herself in a very flirty friendship with one of the resort's security guards, Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong).

South Korean culture and K-pop culture in particular has become more popular than ever in America, but the acting debut of Lisa is a huge deal.

For one thing, Lisa is the biggest K-pop star in the world. But unlike her fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim, who appeared on "The Idol," Lisa was cast in a show that is getting rave reviews. (For the record, Jennie deserved better than that show and someone needs to cast her in something new ASAP). One of the best aspects of "The White Lotus" is how frequently audiences are introduced to actors they were previously unfamiliar with and instantly become fan favorites, and Lisa's Mook is undoubtedly one of those characters for season 3. Not only is Mook one of the comforting balms on a show about messy, sometimes outright dastardly people, but she has allowed Lisa to prove that she truly is a triple-threat performer. Her new album "Alter Ego" may still be weeks away, but "The White Lotus" is a hell of an introduction for those who aren't already on board with her work.