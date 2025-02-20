15 Best Movies Like Anyone But You

Despite releasing at the end of 2023, one of 2024's biggest sleeper hits at the box office was "Anyone But You," a romantic-comedy starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney as former lovers who cross paths at a destination wedding and pretend to be a couple in order to placate their respective families. Given the film's financial success, it shows a potential bright future for the rom-com genre, which in recent years has struggled to have the success it once had throughout the 2000s with hits like "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" and "Knocked Up."

Thanks to "Anyone But You," there are a lot of audiences with a renewed interest in satiating their desire for a raunchy, laugh-out-loud rom-com, especially ones with the hard-to-resist enemies-to-lovers trope, a disastrous wedding, or perhaps a reinterpretation a well-known story in the modern era. We've selected 15 of the best movies like "Anyone But You," including some superb romantic-comedies from recent history, as well as smaller indie flicks you might've missed catching in theaters at the time.