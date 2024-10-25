Sandra Bullock Had One Condition For Her NSFW Scene In The Proposal

In Anne Fletcher's 2009 romantic comedy "The Proposal," Sandra Bullock plays Margaret Tate, the tough-as-nails manager of a book publishing company. She came from Canada to the United States years ago and was proud of the path she forged, comfortable with her terse, insistent management style. Her employees all hate her, however, none more than her personal assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), who is only staying with his current job in the hope of being an editor someday.

Margaret discovers that there is a problem with her visa, however, and faces potential deportation. In order to stay in the United States, Margaret more or less orders Andrew to marry her, knowing it would get her a green card. Andrew agrees to the scheme, but only if Margaret promises to publish his recommended books and actually promote him. Andrew's parents, it seems, are also quaintly traditional, so the pair fly to Alaska for Margaret to meet them before the impending nuptials. Will the all-business businesswoman forget about her business when faced with the down-home, rustic charms of well-moneyed, remote American suburbs? Have you seen a movie before?

The comedy of "The Proposal" mostly stems from the city-hewn Margaret's discomfort in the warm, cabin-bound glow of Alaska. She never had a family, so she must acclimatize to Andrew's levels of familial intimacy. She also finds herself growing closer to Andrew, never more suddenly than when the pair slam into each other by accident ... entirely in the nude. Andrew was sunning on the balcony, and Margaret left the shower seeking a towel. She tripped, and the two ended up in an awkward nude embrace.

In 2021, Bullock appeared on the "About Last Night" podcast, handily covered by Glamour Magazine, and she frankly discussed her nude scene in "The Proposal," including a strict stipulation for it: she wouldn't do the scene unless it was played for laughs.