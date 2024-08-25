Ryan Reynolds Offered Chris Evans Cue Cards For One Deadpool & Wolverine Scene

About a third of the way through Shawn Levy's big Marvel cameo reel "Deadpool & Wolverine," the two title heroes (Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman) find themselves in an alternate dimension nicknamed the Void. It's a desert wasteland populated mostly by actors and characters from moribund superhero franchises that were once owned by 20th Century Fox, but are now operating under the auspices of Disney. In one of the film's more fun cameos, a character played by actor Chris Evans steps forward to defend Deadpool and Wolverine from oncoming marauders. Deadpool recognizes him as Captain America, and is eager and giddy to hear him say his trademark Captain America phrase "Avengers, assemble!"

Instead, however, the Evans character shouts "Flame on!" He is, in fact, the Johnny Storm a.k.a. the Human Torch, the character Evans played in the Fox-owned "Fantastic Four" from 2005 (and its 2007 sequel "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer").

Deadpool, perhaps less enamored of the Human Torch, playfully throws the character under the bus. When they are all captured by the powerful villainous psychic Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), Deadpool claims that the Johnny insulted her using a long string of filthy obscenities. The Human Torch denies this, but Cassandra skins him alive anyway. It won't be until a post-credits scene that audiences will see Johnny actually did say all of it, word-for-word.

The monologue was so convoluted and colorful that Reynolds offered Evans off-screen cue cards. The monologue is only about 116 words, though, and Evans said — in an interview with People Magazine — that he was completely off-book for his performance. He memorized every last f-word and testicle reference himself.