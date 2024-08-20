How Deadpool And Wolverine Managed To Keep Chris Evans' Marvel Return A Secret

Chris Evans might be best known as Steve Rogers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Captain America, but most fans will know this was not his first foray into superhero movies. In fact, it wasn't even his first experience playing a Marvel character. Prior to playing Cap, Evans appeared as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in 2005's "Fantastic Four" — a much maligned effort from the days when 20th Century Fox owned a chunk of the Marvel portfolio, only for the studio itself to be subsumed by Disney in 2019.

But when it comes to "Fantastic Four," one thing that you can't fault director Tim Story for is the casting, especially in Evans' case. The actor did a fine job as Johnny Storm, bringing a cocky yet endearing energy to the role, and seemingly maintaining a personal affection for the character ever since. Evans spoke about returning as Johnny Storm in 2022, saying it would be an "easier sell" than reprising the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America. At the time, the "Knives Out" star responded to MTV News' question about once again suiting up as the Human Torch by saying, "Wouldn't that be great? No, no one's ever come to me about that." Then, someone did come to him about that: Ryan Reynolds.

The "Deadpool & Wolverine" star managed to get Evans onboard for the third of his "Deadpool" films, which obliterated the box office upon its debut. But keeping this long-awaited return a secret was never going to be easy in an age where superhero movies have more trouble than ever keeping cameos and plot-points under wraps. Thankfully, Reynolds and director Shawn Levy got lucky this time.