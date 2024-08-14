Two Major Elements Of Deadpool & Wolverine Were In The Script Right From The Get-Go

After the success of the first "Deadpool," 20th Century Fox immediately began planning a trilogy, with the original idea being for the X-Force to feature prominently in the third film. Of course, "Deadpool 2" ended up being kind of about X-Force, and by the time that movie was released, Disney had already announced the acquisition of 20th Century Fox. This also meant going back to the drawing board for "Deadpool 3."

Still, this didn't stop Ryan Reynolds from trying to make the third "Deadpool" movie happen, as brainstorming on that movie started before "Deadpool 2" opened in theaters. Many of the early concepts for "Deadpool 3" were eventually scrapped, like making it a Sundance-sized road trip movie with Dopinder or a bad remake of "Thor: The Dark World." Still, certain elements struck around and even made their way into the final version, i.e. "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Speaking with The New York Times, director Shawn Levy talked about the disparate elements that were present even before Wolverine entered the picture. "One of the bigger ones includes this notion of Wade going through a midlife malaise and selling used cars," Levy explained. "This was a guy who had given up on his better self and was living a life of compromise. That survived through the Wolverine iteration of this movie, as did the imperative of having Wade's chosen family factor in."

The other big idea that survived? Chris Evans appearing as Johnny Storm. As Levy told it, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who co-wrote the first two "Deadpool" movies, pitched the misdirect very early on in development: