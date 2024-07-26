Deadpool & Wolverine Was Almost A Comedic Remake Of Your Least Favorite MCU Movie

This post contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

As the actor and creative force behind the Deadpool movies, actor and co-screenwriter Ryan Reynolds arguably knows the character better than anyone at this point, but before Hugh Jackman joined the cast of what would eventually become "Deadpool & Wolverine," Reynolds and director Shawn Levy were scrambling to find an idea worthy of a third "Deadpool" film. Without Wolverine as a key player, what story were they going to tell instead?

Reynolds has previously revealed that a very early incarnation of the film would have been a "Rashomon style" road trip movie featuring Deadpool and Wolverine. But when Disney bought Fox, things got complicated and that idea fell by the wayside ... well, most of it, anyway. Earlier this year, Reynolds shared that he came up with many different treatments for what the movie could be, and one of them was "almost like a Sundance film, a budget of under $10 million, sort of using the IP in a way that they previously hadn't used."

In the lead-up to the new movie, /Film's Jeremy Mathai asked producer Wendy Jacobson about the early, abandoned ideas for what a "Deadpool 3" might have looked like without Jackman's involvement, and she explained that one of the pitches combined the low-budget notion with that road trip aspect from the previous pitch. "There was definitely a 'Sundance-size road trip with Dopinder' movie on the table," she told us, referencing Deadpool's taxi-driving sidekick character played by actor Karan Soni. But that was far from the only option being considered.