Marvel's Kevin Feige Only Saw One Risk When Making Deadpool & Wolverine [Exclusive Interview]

I have to imagine with this kind of movie, when you're in your office and you know that filming is going on and you're getting the dailies, you're just nerding out, I'm sure. Did you find yourself wanting to fly out to set more often, just to see what they're up to down there or ... ?

I wouldn't say more often. You always sort of look at the schedule and try to find times where you can see key moments, of which there are many on this movie, and then getting the dailies. And also, everybody had such a good time making this movie, that Ryan or Shawn would send me a text about what had just happened on set, how excited they were that something was just coming together. Many of which are still spoilers, so I won't get into, but it was a very fun process, making the movie.

You mentioned before that this isn't the first time you've inherited a Marvel character you didn't previously have the rights to. I know this isn't exactly the same as bringing in Tom Holland as a new version of Spider-Man or something, but were there any lessons learned from that experience? Were there any similarities in approach that you brought to "Deadpool & Wolverine"?

Well, with "Spider-Man" and with "Deadpool & Wolverine" and looking ahead to "X-Men," what is so incredible — and this was part of what we were talking about with Sony on "Spider-Man" — is, even though Spidey had been in so many movies up to that point, there was so much that had not been done. There is so much from his stories in the comics that had not been done. And, to me, that's a testament to the Marvel Comics storylines and creators and artists, that these characters are so rich, with so many iconic elements, that you can have already five movies, 10 movies, 12 movies, and not have translated, in some ways, their most iconic aspects.

So, of course, Wolverine's costume is the most direct example of that on this film. And that was when, after Hugh had spoken to Ryan and Shawn, we'd all gotten together, we decided we're going to try to make this happen. I had reconnected with Hugh and towards the end of the call said, "Well, there's a lot to figure out. But you know what we have to do, no matter what? Put you in the yellow outfit." And he was like, "Absolutely."