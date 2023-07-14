Deadpool 3 Halts Filming As SAG-AFTRA Strike Proves To Be Only Thing Capable Of Shutting Wade Wilson Up

The Merc with a Mouth has survived all sorts of existential threats, from a diagnosis of terminal cancer in the first "Deadpool" movie to Josh Brolin's time-traveling villain Cable in the 2018 sequel. Deadpool even managed to shake off the incredibly misguided debacle of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," which saw fit to sew Wade Wilson's mouth shut and turn him into a mindless killing machine with none of his discernible comic book traits. (Coincidentally enough, that 2009 prequel remains one of the most notorious examples of attempting to film without a completed script during the previous writer's strike.) And up until recently, the Ryan Reynolds- and Hugh Jackman-starring "Deadpool 3" managed to forge ahead despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which meant that no writers could be present on-set during filming and the movie's famously improv-loving leading man couldn't deviate from the completed script.

But now, it looks like Deadpool has finally met his match.

As a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors are now joining their writing colleagues on the picket lines and production on "Deadpool 3" has officially ground to an indefinite halt. The news comes courtesy of Variety, which reports that the highly-anticipated threequel — which bears the distinction of being the first major film under 20th Century Fox to be acquired by Disney and truly cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – now becomes one of the earliest and most significant casualties of the dual strike, putting its release date of May 3, 2024 (which had only recently been bumped up in the schedule from November of 2024) in serious jeopardy.