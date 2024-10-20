Sandra Bullock Is Embarrassed By A Big-Budget Critical Flop

Sandra Bullock's name above the title has meant mega-bucks for movie studios over the last 37 years (the answer to the trivia question "What was Sandra Bullock's first feature film" is a cheapie action film titled "Hangmen," which also features former middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta). Combined, her movies have grossed billions of dollars at the global box office, making her one of the most bankable stars of her generation. She's done it by mostly exhibiting good taste in material and, of course, being her irresistibly bubbly self. Everyone, it seems, loves Sandy.

Bullock has a lot to be proud of (most notably the Best Actress Oscar she won for 2009's "The Blind Side"), but when it comes to her bombs, she'll be the first to tell you how lousy they are. She's earned the right to dish on disappointments like "All About Steve," "Two If By Sea" and, dear god, George Sluizer's Hollywoodized remake of his masterful Dutch thriller "The Vanishing." Hang around long enough in the film industry, and you're bound to appear in a stinker or two.

One such stiff for Bullock proved especially costly for the studio that made it. They had high hopes when they greenlit it, but it wound up being a critical and, based on box office expectations, commercial misfire. If you've seen it, you probably enjoyed a solid nap during its bloated runtime.