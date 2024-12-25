The 10 Best Movies Like 10 Things I Hate About You

When "10 Things I Hate About You" was released in 1999, it featured a cast of swoon-worthy young stars. Joseph Gordon-Levitt (who wasn't sold on the movie at first), Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Larisa Oleynik were the film's core four, but the supporting cast was rounded out by actors like Gabrielle Union, David Krumholtz, Andrew Keegan, and Allison Janney, and everyone delivers a fun performance. The contemporary movie is actually an adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic play "The Taming of the Shrew," setting the romantic comedy at a modern high school instead of the olden days. It's about a pretty girl named Bianca (Oleynik) who isn't allowed to date until her uptight older sister Kat (Stiles) is taken; as a result, Cameron (Gordon-Levitt) pays the rambunctious Patrick (Ledger) to woo Kat. Hijinks ensue.

If you're a fan of the classic teen comedy, but you're getting tired of rewatching Kat recite the titular poem, there are plenty of other films that may scratch a similar itch. "10 Things I Hate About You" was part of a wave of 90s/00s Shakespearean adaptations that attempted to tell classic stories in new settings, so there are lots more to explore. Or maybe it's the film's young stars that bring you back time and time again; after all, who can resist a heartthrob like Ledger?

Read on for some recommendations for where to go next, with our 10 best movies like "10 Things I Hate About You."