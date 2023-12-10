Julia Stiles Saves The Last Dance (Again) On Saturday Night Live

Could you describe the plot of the 2001 Julia Stiles movie "Save the Last Dance" while simultaneously performing Julia Stiles' final dance from the 2001 Julia Stiles movie "Save the Last Dance"? Not many people can answer "yes" to this questions, but one person who can is "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chloe Fineman, who did just that on this weekend's episode. She was even joined for the final portion of the dance by Julia Stiles herself, in a surprise cameo.

"Save the Last Dance" received mixed reviews when it was first released, and in the two decades since the "street ballet" dance that Stiles' character performs in her successful audition for Juilliard has become a recurring target of internet mockery. Still, whether you love, hate, or have never seen "Save the Last Dance," there's no denying that its $131.7 million box office gross helped reignite the Hollywood trend of dance movies. Without "Save the Last Dance," we may not have gotten "Stomp the Yard," the "Step Up" franchise, the Jessica Alba movie "Honey," or the Antonio Banderas movie "Take the Lead." (Again, your mileage may vary on how much of a tragedy that would have been.)

Check out Fineman's rendition of the dance above. It's frankly pretty impressive, as far as street ballet goes, even if it's not necessarily the sexiest of sexy holiday gifts.