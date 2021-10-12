David Arquette Will Defy The Will Of God And Man To Resurrect Bozo The Clown

I've had a lot of absolutely bananas things on my 2021 Bingo Card be proven correct but David Arquette resurrecting "Bozo the Clown" was not one of them. Bozo is known as "The World's Most Famous Clown" and outside of Ronald McDonald, he's probably right. Bozo has been played by a multitude of different performers all across the globe, and starred on television from 1946 until 2001. As a child who grew up in the greater Chicagoland area, many of my classmates were fortunate enough (or cursed depending on who you ask) to attend live recordings of "The Bozo Super Sunday Show." It may totally shock you to hear this, but the results were pretty universally positive. I wish I were kidding, but growing up, I was so immeasurably jealous of my peers who were able to see the giant red-haired clown who gave prizes to kids who could successfully throw balls into buckets in person.

Bozo was not just a source of nightmare fuel for generations, he was also a genuinely beloved icon. Hell, he's the inspiration for Krusty the Clown on "The Simpsons." Now, Bozo has a new owner for the first time in 65 years, and it's actor David Arquette. An acquisition 15 years in the making, Arquette recently spoke on Chicago's WGN-TV, saying "I fell in love with Bozo when I was a kid living in Evanston, Illinois."

He continued, "Bob Bell's portrayal of Bozo was always my favorite. It just lit my heart up, and I want to bring that kind of joy to the people of the world."