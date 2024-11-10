Why Amanda Bynes Disappeared From Hollywood

Amanda Bynes had always been a natural performer. She began acting as a child, appearing in several TV commercials, demonstratively oohing and ahhing over the Cut N' Style Barbie or snacking on Buncha Crunch to a variation of the "Addams Family" theme music. At school, she appeared in the musicals "Annie," "The Sound of Music," and "The Music Man." She was bitten by the theater bug early on.

Bynes experienced her big break in 1996 when she joined the cast of the hit sketch comedy series "All That" on Nickelodeon. She was 10. "All That" ran for a whopping 11 seasons from 1994 to 2005 and proved to be a stamping ground for up-and-coming talents, serving sort-of as a junior version of "Saturday Night Live." Keenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Nick Cannon also broke out thanks to the popularity of "All That." Bynes was a regular cast member for the show's third through sixth seasons, meaning it encompassed her junior high school years. Also under the Nickelodeon umbrella was the game show "Figure It Out," on which Bynes appeared in 1997 through 1998. Any kid who had a basic cable package at this time likely knew Bynes' career well.

In 1999, when she was only 13, Bynes appeared on "The Amanda Show," her own series. The show ran for 46 episodes over three seasons. Amanda Bynes was a legitimate teen superstar, and movies lay ahead.

Her stint in Hollywood will be described below, but it wasn't a great decade for Bynes' health. Just as she was earning worldwide cinematic acclaim, Bynes began struggling with addiction and mental health. Her blowups on social media attracted a lot of negative attention and she confessed to her substance issues and diagnoses. By 2010, Bynes had retired from acting and has stayed out of the public eye ever since.

Here's what happened, according to public record.