Why Bridesmaids Cut A Hilarious Ice Skating Scene With Paul Rudd

The Judd Apatow method of comedic filmmaking, where actors are encouraged to riff and/or repeat lines fed to them off-camera by the director, tends to lead to an embarrassment of riches in the editing room. What else would you expect when you've assembled so many remarkably funny people, many of whom cut their teeth in improv troupes? These people have been trained to keep a scene going with "yes and" inventiveness, and in our age of digital cinema, you can literally afford to let them run wild before moving on to the next setup.

There are downsides to this approach (sometimes you'd just like to enjoy a witty, concisely written scene where you can't see the actors improv gears turning), but the biggest problem for directors working within this loose-limbed format is deciding what to cut. Knowing when and where to kill your darlings is what separates a comedy classic like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" from a brutally bloated dramedy like "This Is 40" — and while I rarely prefer the extended cuts of even his good movies, I think Apatow does aspiring directors a service by showing what too much of a good thing looks like.

If you're looking for a perfect case study of a beautiful darling judiciously killed, look no further than the deleted scenes from Paul Feig's "Bridesmaids." Produced by Apatow and written by the genius duo of Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig (all hail "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar"), the comedy about a single woman who goes hilariously haywire in the run-up to her best friend's wedding is loaded with uproarious set pieces. At a healthy 125 minutes, it's impossible to know what to cut; you might be tempted to trim some of the riffy scenes, but, as is not always the case in movies like this, they either move the plot forward or provide crucial character development.

How good is "Bridesmaids?" It's one of the best comedies of the 2010s even though Feig cut out its funniest scene.