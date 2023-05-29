Reality's Sydney Sweeney And Tina Satter On Visual Redaction, Subjectivity, And More [Exclusive Interview]

I had a question for Tina first. So I loved all the techniques in this movie that were used to convey the discussion of classified information. Can you talk about how you landed on the idea of that visual redaction that we see in the movie?

Satter: Yeah, I mean, that was really exciting. It was almost like a mini art project within that part of the edit of thinking how do we treat — I knew I wanted to try to honor those redactions, which are literally in those parts of the transcript, which are then in the screenplay, and so was nervous and excited to get to that part of the work and had written in some gestures towards it into the script. But then, of course, we're really playing with that in post and in conversations with the wonderful editor Jennifer Vecchiarello, like this idea of what is a redaction? It connotes power and control and then something has disappeared. So it's like, "What if we disappear the actors in those moments?" So experimenting with that. And almost immediately, once we had even a rough idea of doing that, we were like, "Wow, it's really powerful."

Then, of course, the work: Those happen in really tense dynamic moments of the action, making sure we keep dealing that. So then all the finessing with the sonic and the sounds of those. And those glitches that are happening around them were another whole experimentation. They're actually degraded video of content that is actually related to what is being redacted, like news stories or other things. So they're a secret kind of layer because they're just blips.

But making this really specific package that had meaning to us and then also did something visually was really the goal of those redactions and how they worked on screen.

Yeah. It worked really well. I thought it was very eerie. Sydney, you've worked on some great projects with big casts and big sets like "The White Lotus" and I'm assuming "Madame Web." How did you approach filming "Reality" in such close quarters with a small cast differently?

Sweeney: I loved it. It's very intimate. And I've always believed that the eyes are the windows of soul and I loved what Tina did with the camera and just choosing those shots and being able to really show how intimate of a moment this was for Reality.

I read that you spoke with Reality ahead of filming. What were some of the important takeaways you had from those conversations with her?

Sweeney: How funny she is.

Satter: I know, she is funny, yeah.

Sweeney: She has such a funny sense of humor to herself, and that was one of the main takeaways.