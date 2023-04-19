Reality Trailer: Sydney Sweeney Is In Trouble As NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner

The footage focuses very prominently on Sweeney's face, looking like a ghost, sort of like her life is over. In many ways (not to spoil it) it probably is. We see men with badges going through her things, taking pictures, and bagging up items. It's clear someone believes a crime was committed, and it's probably every otherwise upstanding citizen's worst nightmare. To provide a bit more context, here is the synopsis for the film that was provided by the Berlin Film Festival ahead of its premiere:

The social media profile of a young woman includes pictures of her pets, her friends, and her exercise routine. But on June 2, 2017, the posts come to an end. This film begins on the following day and contains verbatim dialogue from the unedited transcript of an FBI audio recording. The audience witnesses the protagonist – played by Sydney Sweeney – arriving at her home in Georgia, only to be met by two men outside who politely inform her that they have a search warrant. What follows is a chamber piece focusing on the interrogation of whistle-blower Reality Winner and the search of her home.

The minimal cast also includes Josh Hamilton as Agent Garrick and Marchánt Davis as Agent Taylor. Tina Satter is in the director's chair, making her feature directorial debut. Meanwhile, Sweeney is becoming a real mainstay at HBO between this film as well as her roles on "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus." Plus, she's starring in Sony's "Madame Web" movie next year. Sweeney is undoubtedly having one heck of a moment.

"Reality" premieres May 29 on Max.