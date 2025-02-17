White Lotus Season 3 Cast Guide: Every New And Returning Character

In Season 2 of "The White Lotus," two couples — Will Sharpe, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, and Theo James — spent pretty much all of their time together, and that may yet be true in the third season as well ... although the age differences between the couples this time around is very different. The first duo we meet is Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins), a guy who clearly seems like something is bothering him that he definitely does not want to discuss (he also appears to take a special interest in Sritala's husband, the co-owner of the hotel, immediately upon arrival), and his young paramour Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood. During an argument between the two, Chelsea heads to the hotel bar alone and strikes up a conversation with a gorgeous woman named Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), who's staying with her older boyfriend Gary ... and, as we learn in the Season 1 premiere, Gary is actually Greg, whom we met in Season 1 and who's played by Jon Gries.

Gries, of course, has appeared in both seasons of "The White Lotus" (and, just in case you forgot, he also played Uncle Rico in "Napoleon Dynamite"). Le Bon, a French Canadian model and actor, appeared in recent films like "Fresh" and also voiced the French version of Joy in "Inside Out" and its sequel. As for Aimee Lou Wood, you definitely recognize her if you've watched the Netflix comedy "Sex Education," where she played the main role of Aimee Gibbs. Finally, Goggins is, of course, an industry staple, and his resumé is as extensive as it is impressive. Most recently, however, you might have seen him as Baby Billy Freeman in "The Righteous Gemstones" and Cooper Howard, also known as "The Ghoul," in the hit Amazon series "Fallout."

"The White Lotus" airs new episodes on Sunday nights at 9 P.M. EST on Max and HBO.