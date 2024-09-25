How To Die Alone Is A Great New Streaming Series That Understands Why You (Yes, You) Are So Miserable

While Mel is the undeniable focus, she's also surrounded by a stellar ensemble cast. Shaun (Arkie Kandola) and DeShawn (Chris "CP" Powell) are two tarmac workers who boast some of the best one-liners of the show, new friends Allie (Jaylee Hamidi) and Tamika (Melissa DuPrey) give the kind of "bestie" feedback we could all use a bit more of, Rory (Conrad Ricamora) walks the difficult line of caring about someone but failing at showing up as a friend when it counts, Carl, a falcon handler known as "the Birdman" (H. Jon Benjamin) seemingly exists for nothing more than comedic relief, while Alex (Jocko Sims), Terrance (KeiLyn Durrel Jones), and Carlos (Gabriel Infante) all serve as friends/potential love interests with vastly different personalities.

The airport setting is also ripe for comedy adventures, because it's a place most people visit at some point in their lives but by design, is temporary. What goes on at these places when you're not running from terminal to terminal and getting yelled at for taking out your electronics before security because today you can keep it in the bag but no one told you? But unlike many workplace comedies that came before, "How To Die Alone" doesn't lose any of its power outside of the airport. During Thanksgiving, Mel's mom Beverly (Ellen Cleghorne) unintentionally roasts the hell out of her by commenting on her outfit by saying, "I didn't know Rainbow sold blazers," a comment that will mean absolutely nothing to someone who has never shopped at Rainbow but will feel like a stab in the heart for those who have. (For the record: YES THEY DO AND I OWN TWO OF THEM!)

We know that Mel is surrounded by plenty of people who care about her, so why does she feel so alone? That's a question I think a lot of us ask ourselves most days. I don't know how "How To Die Alone" will end the season, but just as the words used to characterize Mel are meant to be a neutral descriptor, I feel like the title of the show is going to eventually be a reflection of Mel finally at peace with herself even if she's not quite there yet. There's no age limit to growing up, becoming the person you were always meant to be, and living your life to the fullest. And we'd all be a hell of a lot less miserable if we invested more time in nurturing our relationships with ourselves.

"How To Die Alone" is available to stream on Hulu.