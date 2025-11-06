It's 2025 And I Just Watched The Running Man For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

Somehow, despite a firm appreciation of Arnold Schwarzenegger movies from the 1980s and a love for all kinds of science fiction cheese, I had never seen "The Running Man." (Well, in the sake of transparency: I watched it in 2020 after having a few adult beverages and I couldn't remember a single thing about it and only even realized I had watched it upon checking Letterboxd, so ... close enough.) With Edgar Wright's new adaptation of the novel by Stephen King (written under the pen name Richard Bachman), it seemed like a perfect time to finally check this one off of my to-watch list. King apparently couldn't stand the 1987 adaptation from director Paul Michael Glaser, who's best known for playing Starsky on the original "Starsky & Hutch" TV series, because it deviated too far from his serious sci-fi novel, and it's kind of hard to blame him.

Sure, "The Running Man" is a lot of fun, with some absolutely ludicrous visuals and a couple of great moments, but it mostly feels like a Paul Verhoeven knock-off with lots of violence but no actual bite. Maybe the reason I couldn't remember watching it has less to do with the rum consumed and more to do with the fact that "The Running Man" just isn't all that memorable? There's plenty of potential there, with some great character actors rounding out the cast and Arnold in peak 1980s physique doing ridiculous action bits, but it never quite comes together like it should. There's a reason it's not usually listed among the best Schwarzenegger flicks, no matter how much of a cult classic it might have become.