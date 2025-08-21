It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Lynne Marie Stewart Tribute Explained

There have been a handful of loving tributes at the end of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" episodes, dedicated to extras like David Zdunich or family members of cast or crew who have passed away, but holy heck, this one hurts. At the end of the season 17 finale, audiences were treated to clips of Lynne Marie Stewart as Bonnie Kelly, the neurotic, alcholic mother of Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), set to Willie Nelson's song "You Were Always on My Mind," along with the words "For our sweet Lynne.../...We'll love you forever."

Stewart has been a part of "It's Always Sunny" since the very first season, originally appearing in the episode "Charlie Got Molested" and asking Charlie to show her on a baby doll where he was (allegedly) touched inappropriately as a child by his school gym coach. In the years since Mrs. Kelly has appeared numerous times, and Stewart steals every scene she's in.

While Stewart appears in this episode as well ("The Golden Bachelor Live"), announcing to longtime paramour Frank (Danny DeVito) that she's joined "The Golden Bachelor" competition to "be a slut!" She died at the age of 78 just a few months after filming on the season wrapped, on February 21, 2025, leaving behind an incredible television legacy beyond even the always-hilarious Bonnie Kelly.