It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Lynne Marie Stewart Tribute Explained
There have been a handful of loving tributes at the end of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" episodes, dedicated to extras like David Zdunich or family members of cast or crew who have passed away, but holy heck, this one hurts. At the end of the season 17 finale, audiences were treated to clips of Lynne Marie Stewart as Bonnie Kelly, the neurotic, alcholic mother of Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), set to Willie Nelson's song "You Were Always on My Mind," along with the words "For our sweet Lynne.../...We'll love you forever."
Stewart has been a part of "It's Always Sunny" since the very first season, originally appearing in the episode "Charlie Got Molested" and asking Charlie to show her on a baby doll where he was (allegedly) touched inappropriately as a child by his school gym coach. In the years since Mrs. Kelly has appeared numerous times, and Stewart steals every scene she's in.
While Stewart appears in this episode as well ("The Golden Bachelor Live"), announcing to longtime paramour Frank (Danny DeVito) that she's joined "The Golden Bachelor" competition to "be a slut!" She died at the age of 78 just a few months after filming on the season wrapped, on February 21, 2025, leaving behind an incredible television legacy beyond even the always-hilarious Bonnie Kelly.
Before she was Charlie's mom, Lynne Marie Stewart played Miss Yvonne on Pee-Wee's Playhouse
Stewart had an incredible career in television and movies, starting as a member of the comedy troupe The Groundlings alongside "Pee-Wee's Playhouse" creator Paul Reubens and Saturday Night Live star Phil Hartman in the 1970s. Soon she stacked up appearances as a number of nurses on the classic sitcom "M*A*S*H," along with guest spots on shows like "Laverne & Shirley" and "The Golden Girls," but it was when she was cast as flirty beauty queen Miss Yvonne on the children's series "Pee-Wee's Playhouse" that she really won the hearts of audiences everywhere. As Miss Yvonne, Stewart was able to deliver some of the show's most adult humor in cheeky ways, and she was pure comedic delight. Stewart was close friends with Reubens until his own death from cancer in 2023, and the two were apparently dedicated to fulfilling Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes, visiting sick children in hospitals and attending their memorials after they passed.
News of Stewart's passing brought sweet condolences from her longtime friend Cassandra Peterson (better known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), who posted a photo of the two together on her Instagram along with a caption the read in part:
"One of the kindest, sweetest, funniest women who ever lived. The iconic Miss Yvonne of Pee-wee's Playhouse: She'll always be 'the most beautiful woman in Puppetland'."
Peterson wasn't the only one to post a social media tribute to the late actor, however, as several of the "Always Sunny" gang found their own ways to publicly say goodbye. After 20 years of filming the FX comedy together, it sounds like Stewart really was an integral part of the "Sunny" family.
Lynne Marie Stewart's characters will live in our hearts forever
As Bonnie Kelly, Stewart was one of the few truly warm and (mostly) kind characters in the entirety of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Along with her roommate, Mac's mom (Sandy Martin), Bonnie was always getting into some kind of trouble that seemed atypical for a woman of her age on television. Bonnie was quite likely a sex worker to make ends meet while she was raising young Charlie, and she apparently slept with just about every interested man in Ireland, and honestly? Good for her. Bonnie embraced her sexuality and did her best to be a loving, caring mother to Charlie despite her own issues, and she's easily one of the best side characters on the series.
The gang shared their feelings on social media, with Day posting "Thank you for all of the years of laughter" to Instagram, while Kaitlin Olson wrote a message that called her "pure joy" on her Insta, and husband/series creator/Mac actor Rob Mac shared a heartfelt eulogy with a screenshot of Stewart laughing on the series that read:
"This is how I'll remember her. Laughing hysterically and making everyone around her light up with joy. She was a true professional but much more, a buzzing beacon of all that is good and right in the world. Lynn was a constant reminder that we can laugh and love our way through life and that sharing it with others in the whole point of what we do. Thank you Mrs Kelly. Thank you Miss Yvonne. Thank you Lynn. We'll miss you forever."
Lynne Marie Stewart was a raunchy, brilliant comedian who brought incredible heart to everything she did, and she really will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, you absolute legend.