It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Eric Biermann Tribute Explained
The season 17 premiere of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (which was also the second half of the show's crossover with "Abbott Elementary") ended with a tribute to someone most "It's Always Sunny" fans aren't familiar with. "In loving memory of Eric Biermann," said a title card at the start of the credits, accompanied by a picture of the man sporting some very nice sunglasses. But who is Biermann exactly, and what's his connection to "It's Always Sunny"?
Eric Biermann, it turns out, is the brother of Todd Biermann, a director of 17 "It's Always Sunny" episodes, including classics like "The Gang Gets Analyzed" in season 8 and "Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs" in season 11. Most recently, Todd directed the season 17 premiere, which is likely why this is the episode that features a shoutout to his brother. Eric Biermann unexpectedly passed away on October 12, 2024, at just 42 years old.
A Philadelphia resident himself, Biermann is remembered as a loving family man and friend. His obituary reads:
"He always loved to be surrounded by his family and friends, especially when that meant going out to eat. He had a heart of gold and was devoted to his friends. Eric had more than a few people who considered him their best friend. He simply had a way to make everyone feel special. If you needed a confidant, a cheerleader, a tour guide or partner in crime, Eric was your guy. He just made people happy. He had a passion for reading and writing, which enabled him to always have the right thing to say in his messages to those he loved."
'It's Always Sunny,' has paid a lot of tributes over the years
Eric Biermann was reportedly a producer for shows like "Celebrity Family Feud" and "Dancing With the Stars," and worked for companies like Roker Entertainment, Spike TV, Bravo, and HGTV. "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary" was the show's first episode to air since his untimely passing, so it makes sense that this would be the episode to pay him tribute at the end.
Eric's not the first family member of an "Always Sunny" crew member to earn a tribute in the end credits. At the end of "The Gang Tends Bar" in season 12, a title card in the credits read, "In loving memory of Bob Latiano," referring to the father of Glenn Howerton's wife Jill Latiano, who herself appeared in 'The D.E.N.N.I.S. System.' Bob Latiano had recently passed away.
Perhaps the sweetest example of "Always Sunny" paying their respects, however, came from the very next episode, season 12's "A Cricket's Tale." Throughout that episode, in the background, there's a picture of Trooper Sean Cullen placed at the bar area in Paddy's Pub. Cullen was a New Jersey police officer who'd been recently killed in a car accident; the "Always Sunny" crew paid their respects not just by featuring Cullen's picture but by inviting Cullen's family to play extras for the episode. "Well played," Cullen's police department posted on Facebook in response to the episode. They tagged the post, "#GoneButNeverForgotten."