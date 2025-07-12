It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Eric Biermann Tribute Explained

The season 17 premiere of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (which was also the second half of the show's crossover with "Abbott Elementary") ended with a tribute to someone most "It's Always Sunny" fans aren't familiar with. "In loving memory of Eric Biermann," said a title card at the start of the credits, accompanied by a picture of the man sporting some very nice sunglasses. But who is Biermann exactly, and what's his connection to "It's Always Sunny"?

Eric Biermann, it turns out, is the brother of Todd Biermann, a director of 17 "It's Always Sunny" episodes, including classics like "The Gang Gets Analyzed" in season 8 and "Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs" in season 11. Most recently, Todd directed the season 17 premiere, which is likely why this is the episode that features a shoutout to his brother. Eric Biermann unexpectedly passed away on October 12, 2024, at just 42 years old.

A Philadelphia resident himself, Biermann is remembered as a loving family man and friend. His obituary reads: