Glenn Howerton's Wife Appeared On It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Grossest Dennis Episode

In a 2023 episode of "The Always Sunny Podcast," Latiano showed up to reflect on "The D.E.N.N.I.S. System." Everyone seemed in good spirits, although Latiano and Howerton had a small complaint about the fans.

"It's funny, we laugh all the time because we cannot post a photo of ourselves without all of the comments, or 99% of the comments, being like, 'D.E.N.N.I.S. system really works!' 'You forgot to separate entirely!'" Latiano said.

Howerton told the audience, "Hey guys, okay, so if any of you are the ones making those comments, any creeps and listeners that are listening right now, I get it. I totally get it. ... I understand why you're doing it, but stop. Not because we're offended by it or anything like that. Just stop because it's, like, getting old." He soon added, "You can't make the same joke over and over and over."

Charlie Day remarked on getting a similar treatment when he posts a picture with wife Mary Elizabeth Ellis: "I get a lot of that too, a lot of like, 'Oh, I guess the Waitress is letting you hang around this week,' or whatever."

Soon after in the podcast, Howerton and Latiano shared some more context about what it was like filming that messed-up storyline together. "It was before we got married but then aired after," Howerton said. Latiano added about seeing the script for the first time, "I just remember thinking it's hilarious and insane and, you know, that it was gonna be super fun to work together."