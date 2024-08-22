Neil Patrick Harris Personally Pushed For This How I Met Your Mother Storyline

"How I Met Your Mother" feels like a remnant of a distant era, as the genre of sitcoms about the dating lives of groups of friends living in the big city has all but disappeared since the end of this show a decade ago. Indeed, a big (arguably the biggest) part of the show was seeing the main characters' lives — and even, at times, dating each other.

Most notorious here is the on-again, off-again romance between Cobie Smulders and the breakout star of the show, Neil Patrick Harris' Barney Stinson. Harris was instrumental in creating the version of Barney we see on the show, with his casting changing the character from a "rotund, cigar smoking Jack Black" type to the childish womanizer we get on the screen. Harris' influence did not stop there, however, as you could credit Barney and Robin's entire romance to the actor — a romance that, while controversial, is part of some of the best seasons of the show.

Though Smulders was apprehensive about the initial idea of the two actors ending up together, Harris took it upon himself to ensure it would happen. Talking to The Fan Carpet in 2013, the actor said he was "actively trying to make that happen," mentioning that he'd "talk to the writers" and "was pitching" that storyline to them. But he didn't stop there. "I'd try to do little things in our scenes together where I gave her an extra look and an extra glance or would stare only at her during a whole scene just to see if anyone was noticing," Harris revealed.

"I thought there was a nice wrinkle about Barney liking the chick that Ted wants," he added. "Though really I was just hoping that I'd get to 'F' her once and get it out of my system, but it was a good 'F'. It was a capital 'F'!"