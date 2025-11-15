Why Now You See Me: Now You Don't Is A Stronger Sequel Thanks To Its 9-Year Gap [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Now You See Me: Now You Don't."

The first "Now You See Me" movie hit theaters in 2013, and its sequel, "Now You See Me 2," came out in 2016. Now, after almost a full decade, director Ruben Fleischer is bringing the magical heist franchise back to life in "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" with its original cast, alongside newcomers Charlie, Bosco, and June — portrayed by "I See the TV Glow's" Justice Smith, "The Holdovers" star Dominic Sessa, and "Barbie" standout Ariana Greenblatt, respectively. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman reprise their roles as J. Daniel Atlas, Merritt McKinney, Henley Reeves, Jack Wilder, and Thaddeus Bradley, a group of super-talented magicians who stage Robin Hood-style heists to steal from the rich and give to the poor.

/Film's Bill Bira spoke exclusively to Fleischer, who said he really loves the idea of long-awaited sequels. "If something really is beloved and the audience is still around 10 years later, I think being able to revisit the characters in the world is really satisfying. If there had only been one 'Zombieland,' I think it would be great." (Hilariously, Fleischer, who also helmed 2009's "Zombieland" and its 2019 sequel "Double Tap," didn't mention that Eisenberg and Harrelson also headlined that franchise.) "But the fact that we get to check in with those characters 10 years later [is cool]. We see how they've evolved, they're now living in the White House, Abigail [Breslin's] character has grown up," he continued. "She was a little kid in the first one, now she's a teenager dealing with teenager things. It allows for an evolution on a scale that most sequels ... you don't get to see the passage of time in the same way."