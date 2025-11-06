Now You See Me: Now You Don't Could Be A Sleeper Box Office Hit In The Making

The box office is in need of saving after a rough start to the fall season. October 2025 was the worst month in nearly three decades, with disappointments and flops abound that kneecapped the entire period. November figures to bring greener pastures with expected blockbusters like "Wicked: For Good" and "Zootopia 2" on deck. But are we overlooking "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" as a possible sleeper hit? Though it's certainly not a guarantee, this long-awaited sequel has the potential to surprise.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer ("Uncharted"), the third entry in the "Now You See Me" franchise is currently expected to pull in between $12 and $17 million domestically when it opens next weekend, per Box Office Theory. It's likely to take the silver medal since Edgar Wright's "The Running Man" adaptation is eying an opening of at least $20 million. So, on the surface, that's not terribly promising, especially when we consider that "Now You See Me 2" cost around $90 million to produce. This third magical heist flick looks to be similarly expensive. But there's more to this equation than meets the eye.

2013's "Now You See Me" opened to $29.3 million domestically en route to $351.7 million worldwide. "Now You See Me 2" opened a little softer at $22.3 million and still made it to $334.8 million globally, a big success by anyone's math. These movies have never relied on big, flashy opening weekends to make their hay. That's because they've been outsized hits internationally, which is undoubtedly what Lionsgate is hoping for here ... especially after the studio had its worst year ever at the box office in 2024. It could use a win, and, if all goes well, this could be that win.