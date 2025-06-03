Woody Harrelson Had Four Peculiar Conditions To Star In Zombieland

At the time of its release, the biggest star of the "Zombieland" core quartet was undoubtedly Woody Harrelson. Abigail Breslin, who played the 12-year-old girl Little Rock, was most recognized at the time for her Academy Award-nominated performance in "Little Miss Sunshine." As for Jesse Eisenberg, his most notable credits were in "The Squid and the Whale" and "Adventureland," the latter of which came out months before "Zombieland." And with Emma Stone, who played Little Rock's older sister Wichita, her most notable role at the time was in "Superbad."

Given that "Zombieland" came out at the tail-end of the 2000s, the 2010s would serve as an exciting decade for Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone. Eisenberg would lead "The Social Network," playing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an acclaimed performance that earned him his first Oscar nomination. Eisenberg would receive his second nomination at the 97th Academy Awards in the category of Best Original Screenplay for his heartfelt sophomore effort as a writer/director, "A Real Pain." As for Stone, she went on to receive five Oscar nominations: two for Best Supporting Actress for her performances in "Birdman" and "The Favourite," and two for Best Actress in "La La Land" and "Poor Things," winning both of these categories while also receiving a nomination as a producer on the latter.

After years of demands from fans of the original film, the long-awaited sequel "Zombieland: Double Tap" was released in theaters in 2019, a whole decade after the original. Although "Double Tap" follows many of the standard tropes of typical comedy sequels, it is still an enjoyable experience thanks to the camaraderie of the film's leads, which is a testament to their chemistry. Whether or not we see a "Zombieland 3" is up in the air, but it would be fitting if the third film were to release in 2029, to follow the decade-long gap between sequels for the sake of consistency.