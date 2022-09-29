Uncharted Director Ruben Fleischer Is Getting Tricky With Now You See Me 3

While I'm still mad that they didn't name the 2016 "Now You See Me" sequel "Now You Don't," there's a chance they'll be able to rectify that mistake. That's because a new movie in the unlikely franchise is finally getting off the ground thanks to "Uncharted" director Ruben Fleischer. Deadline reported that the director has been tapped to helm the third movie in the series, and he may have already confirmed the involvement of two of the franchise's stars.

"There are three things in this world I absolutely love," he wrote in a statement, "Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and magic. To have the chance to work with these two talented actors, as well as the rest of the incredible cast of the 'Now You See Me' movies is a dream come true."

If you may recall, Fleischer had previously worked with both Eisenberg and Harrelson on both "Zombieland" and "Zombieland: Double Tap." Them being specifically cited by the director in his statement could indicate that they intend to return for this film. However, no other series mainstays, such as Dave Franco or Michael Caine, were confirmed.