Uncharted Director Ruben Fleischer Is Getting Tricky With Now You See Me 3
While I'm still mad that they didn't name the 2016 "Now You See Me" sequel "Now You Don't," there's a chance they'll be able to rectify that mistake. That's because a new movie in the unlikely franchise is finally getting off the ground thanks to "Uncharted" director Ruben Fleischer. Deadline reported that the director has been tapped to helm the third movie in the series, and he may have already confirmed the involvement of two of the franchise's stars.
"There are three things in this world I absolutely love," he wrote in a statement, "Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and magic. To have the chance to work with these two talented actors, as well as the rest of the incredible cast of the 'Now You See Me' movies is a dream come true."
If you may recall, Fleischer had previously worked with both Eisenberg and Harrelson on both "Zombieland" and "Zombieland: Double Tap." Them being specifically cited by the director in his statement could indicate that they intend to return for this film. However, no other series mainstays, such as Dave Franco or Michael Caine, were confirmed.
It's been a while
While it's been a while since we've heard about any more "Now You See Me" movies, a third one has been in the works even before the second was released. Plans for a third entry go as far back as 2015 according to Variety, with Deadline saying in this latest announcement that an initial script was written by "Top Gun: Maverick" scribe Eric Warren Singer.
However, the delay in getting the film made might have been a result of this very script. That's because Singer's treatment is being retooled by Seth Grahame-Smith, with input from Fleischer. Thankfully, it sounds like some elements of Singer's original script will be retained in this version.
"Eric was able to unlock a fresh and exciting way into a new movie and fun new characters," wrote Fleischer in his statement, "so I'm excited to dig in even further."
The "Now You See Me" movies center around a group of illusionists called the Four Horsemen, who use their skills to commit daring heists. Both of the films combined made over $686 million dollars at the box office but they were not critically successful.
A release date for the third "Now You See Me" movie has not been set yet, but we'll keep you updated as the news breaks.