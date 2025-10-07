How Dwayne Johnson Feels About The Smashing Machine Flopping At The Box Office
A24's "The Smashing Machine" has been praised for packing a subversive punch, but the Benny Safdie-directed, Dwayne Johnson-starring sports drama isn't a commercial success. In fact, "The Smashing Machine" set an unwanted box office record for Johnson, with the film opening to $6 million domestically on the back of a $50 million production budget (and that doesn't even include marketing costs). Given that Johnson is one of the most famous on-screen performers on the planet, it probably wasn't the opening he was expecting, but the wrestler-turned-actor is still proud of the project. As he wrote on Instagram:
"From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched 'The Smashing Machine.' In our storytelling world, you can't control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity. It was my honor to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie @bowedtie. Thank you brother for believing in me. Truth is this film has changed my life."
Johnson's performance as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in "The Smashing Machine" has already generated some Oscar buzz, so he might still take home some awards for the movie — the ultimate ointment for soothing the sting of a box office flop. What's more, it probably won't take long until the self-proclaimed most electrifying man in all of entertainment is dominating the box office again.
Will Dwayne Johnson return to the top of the box office?
There are several reasons why "The Smashing Machine" flopped at the box office, none of which are an indictment against Dwayne Johnson as a performer. The movie had to contend with "Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl," which has more widespread commercial appeal than an adult-oriented MMA drama. In many ways, "The Smashing Machine" is a departure from Johnson's usual blockbuster and family-friendly fare ... but he is returning to that world soon.
Johnson's next project is the live-action remake of "Moana," a movie that will undoubtedly draw big numbers due to its association with two very successful Disney animated flicks. "Moana 2" smashed box office records, earning over $1 billion in the process, and it would be surprising if the franchise's first foray into the live-action realm doesn't perform well in its own right.
That said, maybe Johnson is entering the artistic phase of his career, as he is also slated to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in a Martin Scorsese-directed crime movie. Between that and "The Smashing Machine," it seems that he wants to work with some auteur filmmakers moving forward, and box office success might not be his number one priority.
"The Smashing Machine" is now playing in theaters.