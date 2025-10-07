How Dwayne Johnson Feels About The Smashing Machine Flopping At The Box Office

There are several reasons why "The Smashing Machine" flopped at the box office, none of which are an indictment against Dwayne Johnson as a performer. The movie had to contend with "Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl," which has more widespread commercial appeal than an adult-oriented MMA drama. In many ways, "The Smashing Machine" is a departure from Johnson's usual blockbuster and family-friendly fare ... but he is returning to that world soon.

Johnson's next project is the live-action remake of "Moana," a movie that will undoubtedly draw big numbers due to its association with two very successful Disney animated flicks. "Moana 2" smashed box office records, earning over $1 billion in the process, and it would be surprising if the franchise's first foray into the live-action realm doesn't perform well in its own right.

That said, maybe Johnson is entering the artistic phase of his career, as he is also slated to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in a Martin Scorsese-directed crime movie. Between that and "The Smashing Machine," it seems that he wants to work with some auteur filmmakers moving forward, and box office success might not be his number one priority.

"The Smashing Machine" is now playing in theaters.