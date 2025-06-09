The Real Reason Glen Powell Rejected A Role In Jurassic World Rebirth

Dinosaurs may have gone extinct more than 65 million years ago, but the "Jurassic Park" (or "Jurassic World") movies seemingly can't be killed. To date, across six films spanning more than three decades, the "Jurassic" franchise has made more than $6 billion at the box office. That legacy will continue this summer with "Jurassic World Rebirth," which promises a new start for the property, complete with an entirely new cast. And while that ensemble features some impressive names, one name that won't be on the call sheet is Glen Powell.

Powell has rocketed to superstardom in recent years thanks to his work in surprise hits like the rom-com "Anyone But You" and the blockbuster sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." That being the case, Universal Pictures and director Gareth Edwards approached him for a role in "Jurassic World Rebirth," but Powell declined the offer. So, why wouldn't a star on the rise want to be in one of the biggest franchises on the planet? In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Powell explained his reasoning, saying the following:

"'Jurassic' is one of my favorite movies. It's one of the things I've wanted to do my whole life. I'm not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was like, my presence in this movie doesn't help it. And the script's great. The movie's going to f*****g kill. It's not about that. It's about choosing where you're going to make an audience happy and where you're going to make yourself happy."

That "great" script for "Rebirth" Powell referred to was written by David Koepp, who penned the original "Jurassic Park" screenplay as well. Promising though it may be, Powell still didn't feel that this was the right move to make at this stage in his career.