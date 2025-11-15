5 Reasons Why Stephen King's Firestarter Remake Flopped At The Box Office

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stephen King's many, many novels and short stories have long been fuel for Hollywood storytellers to make use of. King has been such a deep well worth tapping so repeatedly that many of his works have been adapted multiple times. Such is the case with "Firestarter," which was first turned into a movie in 1984 with a young Drew Barrymore as the central star. In 2022, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions attempted to update the tale for modern audiences. It didn't go well.

Directed by Keith Thomas ("The Vigil"), the "Firestarter" remake hit theaters in summer 2022 and, if you'll pardon the pun, flamed out at the box office with a not-so-great $3.8 million opening. It never recovered and finished its run with just $9.7 million domestically to go with $5.3 million internationally for a grand total of $15 million worldwide against a reported $12 million budget, which doesn't account for marketing.

The remake went down as a bomb despite having a promising cast led by up-and-comer Ryan Kiera Armstrong ("Black Widow") as the flame-throwing Charlie and Zac Efron ("The Greatest Showman") as her protective father, Andrew. It even had horror legend John Carpenter providing the score.

As of this writing, the remake is trending in Netflix's top ten most-watched movie charts. So despite being a flop at the time of its release, it's finding an audience in the here and now. But what went wrong at the time of its release? How did promising source material and lots of great pieces on the board amount to something so disappointing? Now seems like a good time to examine the biggest reasons why "Firestarter" flopped at the box office. Let's get into it.