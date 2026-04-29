The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review: A Chic, Charming Sequel, But Nothing Groundbreaking

When "The Devil Wears Prada" debuted in 2006, it reshaped Meryl Streep's career and cemented Miranda Priestly as an iconic, icy antagonist. Alongside Emily Blunt's biting Emily, Anne Hathaway's overwhelmed Andy Sachs, and Stanley Tucci's scene-stealing Nigel, the film became a pop culture touchstone, immortalized by quotable lines still widely recognized today. Based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, "The Devil Wears Prada" only happened because of Streep's star power, but it's the continued cultural relevance in an industry desperate to mine through existing IP that has brought us a sequel 20 years later.

While working at a magazine was one of the go-to workplaces for women-led comedies in the 2000s, the print media landscape is nearly unrecognizable in 2026. Not even prestigious awards for her work as a journalist can shield Andy from the cruel hammer of corporate restructuring and the bleak reality that people would rather scroll than read, because she finds herself jobless within the first 10 minutes. Fortunately, she is immediately scooped up by "Runway" magazine, tasked with rehabilitating "Runway" after a PR disaster. This allows her to reunite with all of our favorites from the original film, including Emily — who now works for Dior — and meet the "new Emilys," Amari (Simone Ashley) and Charlie (Caleb Hearon), as well as her own assistant, Jin (Helen J. Shen).

Despite Andy's growth, Miranda, unsurprisingly, has no faith in her. But even the baddest boss of them all is no match for the unforgiving grip of late-stage capitalism and the shifts in modern media. Faced with existential threats to the publication, these former adversaries must collaborate to save "Runway," or risk this pillar of fashion publication joining the graveyard of legacy media.