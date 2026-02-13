The Director Of One Of The Best Shark Movies Ever Is Finally Returning To The Genre

Renny Harlin is known for his work on 1990s action movies such as "Die Hard 2" and "Cliffhanger." But he also directed 1999's "Deep Blue Sea," the second best shark movie ever and a modest box office hit that has endured well beyond its original release, earning its place in the sub-genre's canon. It's truly only rivaled by Steven Spielberg's "Jaws." For that reason, it's notable that Harlin, all these years later, has returned to the shark movie genre with his latest effort.

The above trailer offers our first glimpse at "Deep Water," which stars Aaron Eckhart ("The Dark Knight") as a pilot who crashes a plane into shark-infested waters. (Bear in mind, this movie is not to be confused with 2022's thrilling, trashy erotica picture "Deep Water" starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.) There's not a whole lot of shark action in this promo, admittedly, although the film's poster, which you can check out below, makes it clear that sharks are indeed a big part of the proceedings.

While this is very much just a teaser, "Deep Water" so far looks like a lean, wild, lower-budget horror/thriller. A big part of the appeal of "Deep Blue Sea" is that it didn't take itself too seriously, so that very well could be a good thing. (Shark smart and people in danger; keep it simple.) The synopsis for Harlin's latest reads as follows: