The Strangers: Chapter 1 Is A Modest Box Office Hit - What Does That Mean For The Trilogy?

Not to sound like a broken record but it was yet another brutal weekend at the box office as May rolls right along. Director John Krasinski's big-budget, family-friendly flick "IF" topped the charts with a worse-than-expected opening. Theaters are desperate for a breakout hit given the relatively lackluster performances of other films like "The Fall Guy" in the early going. But, as has been the case so many times in the pandemic era, horror came to the rescue — sort of. Lionsgate's "The Strangers: Chapter 1" had a solid debut, but not so much that it can make up for what was lacking elsewhere. It was also an iffy start for a film that is launching an entire trilogy.

Director Renny Harlin's new take on "The Strangers" (the first part of it anyway) opened to an estimated $12 million domestically, placing at number three on the charts behind "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" ($26 million), and "IF" ($35 million). Harlin's horror flick did so on less than 2,900 screens, whereas "IF" and "Apes" were both playing on more than 4,000 screens. That's the power of horror when it works. It's a genre with a built-in audience to tap into. Unfortunately, the good news stops there for this one as all of the other metrics we have indicate that this movie, and its two already-filmed sequels, may be facing an uphill battle from here on out.

Here's the problem: "The Strangers: Chapter 1" has a lousy C CinemaScore, which means audiences were pretty soft on it. That's not always an issue but critics have been wildly unkind as well, as it boasts a mere 13% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. /Film's BJ Colangelo called it "frustrating" and a "paint-by-numbers slasher" in her review. That's a big issue when Lionsgate is banking on audiences returning for "Chapter 2" and "Chapter 3," which are already in the can and awaiting release in the coming months.