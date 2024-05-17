Don't Let The Trailer Fool You – The Strangers: Chapter 1 Isn't A Prequel

When the trailer for "The Strangers: Chapter 1" first dropped, fans were introduced to a new couple in a new setting, but the same ol' scary masked killers wreaking havoc simply because "you were home." Well, in the case of the new film, it's because "you were here," but there's no need to split hairs. As is the case with the existing two films in the "Strangers" series, the chaos begins when a mysterious young woman shows up unannounced asking if Tamara is home, the ringing death knell of all "Strangers" stories. From there, all hell breaks loose, set wonderfully to "Trouble" by Cage the Elephant, with an expertly placed repeat of "Oohs" that turns this alternative/indie hit into something that sounds far more sinister.

With a shockingly low track record at the box office so far, "The Strangers: Chapter 1" has the potential to be the first true financial hit for the horror genre in 2024. It's a well-loved IP, it stars Madelaine Petsch of "Riverdale" fame in her first leading role since the completion of the series that made her a household name, and it's the first in a series of three films set in the world of "The Strangers."

But there's something else in the trailer that might be confusing for casual viewers — a tagline that blasts across the screen that reads "This May, witness how The Strangers became The Strangers." This line, paired with the "Chapter 1" subtitle, certainly makes it seem like this new film is a prequel, doesn't it? Well, don't let the trailer fool you; "The Strangers: Chapter 1" is not a prequel. A reboot is probably the most accurate descriptor of the new film, as it isn't a remake of the original 2008 film from Bryan Bertino but borrows heavily from the source material.