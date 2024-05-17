There's One Thing You Need To Know About The Strangers: Chapter 1 Before You See It

Back in the Old Days, sequels and franchises used to be anathema in Hollywood. The conventional wisdom was that no audience wanted to see more of a story that had already reached its conclusion, and that a "part two" or more didn't make as much money at the box office as an original work did.

Except, that is, within the horror genre. Universal Pictures discovered pretty early on in cinema's history that audiences would be down with seeing their spooky pals on screen as much as possible, and thus Dracula, Frankenstein, the Wolf Man, and others made return visits in the '30s and '40s. However, each of these sequels sought to be as unique as possible, with very few merely rehashing what had come before, and the concept of continuity or lore was essentially tossed aside at will.

Now we live in a cinematic age where IP rules the day, and it's rare to see too many features at the multiplex that aren't a sequel, remake or reboot. In 2024, thanks especially to the success of "Kill Bill" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" 20-odd years ago, Hollywood has learned that they can split one particularly long film into two (or more) separate movies, thus inventing a film that looks like a sequel and makes money like a sequel even if it doesn't quite function like one. The latest version of this phenomenon is "The Strangers: Chapter 1," and as that title indicates, there's one thing you need to know about it: it's the first film of three that allegedly tells one single story. Even though that subtitle is staring people in the face, it may not be clear to audiences that this first chapter will not be a satisfyingly conclusive experience.