The Wicked Trailer Lets Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande Work Their Magic

I hope you're happy, "Wicked" fans. The "Wizard of Oz" musical, itself based on the fanciful, world building-dense Gregory Maguire novel that re-imagines the characters and stories from L. Frank Baum's "Oz" books, has been slow to make the leap from stage to screen. On the way, it also went from a single film to two, which is a bit disconcerting for a work that clocks in at a tightly-paced two and a half hours in its original form. The movie features new songs and script material by returning "Wicked" lyricist Stephen Schwartz and writer Winnie Holzman, but will that be enough to justify the split? Or should we be concerned that something bad is happening in Oz?

(Also yes, for those who are wondering, I will be making "Wicked" puns for the rest of this article because I'm nothing if not committed to the bit.)

Both "Wicked" films hail from celebrated "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights" director Jon M. Chu, so there's little reason to doubt they'll deliver in the musical performance and spectacle departments. The filmmaker himself looked to Steven Spielberg's "Hook" for inspiration when it came to the movies' practical sets, which is great news for those hoping to see settings like Shiz University and the Emerald City brought to extravagant life. What is this feeling? It's not loathing. In fact, it may even be optimism. Plus, if you look at things from Universal's perspective, all these films really have to do is clear the bar set by the studio's previous Broadway mega-hits turned movie musicals, "Cats" and "Dear Evan Hansen." Now that's a double-feature I'd dare any theater kid to try. (For your own safety, please do not do this.)

With that said, feast your eyes on the newly-unveiled "Wicked" trailer seen above.