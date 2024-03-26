Wicked Director Was Inspired By One Of Steven Spielberg's Most Divisive Films

"Wicked" began its life as a playful, lore-rich 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, which imagined deep backstories and complex relationships between the characters from "The Wizard of Oz." By Maguire's imagining, the green-skinned Wicked Witch of the West was merely misunderstood and marginalized. In 2003, lyricist Stephen Schwartz and dramatist Winnie Holzman adapted Maguire's novel into a Broadway musical that almost instantly became a runaway hit. "Wicked" won three Tonys, and had since set up camp on Broadway, becoming one of the longest-running shows in the history of the Great White Way. As of this writing, "Wicked" has surpassed "Cats" in number of performances.

Due in theaters on November 27, 2024, is the first part of a massive two-film adaptation of "Wicked" directed by the venerable Jon M. Chu. Although the stage version of "Wicked" only runs about two and a half hours, Chu has elected to expand it into a "Dune"-sized event, spreading the story across over four hours of film. Likely, Universal is hoping that theater kids and Broadway nerds will flock to theaters in droves. The Wicked Witch of the West will be played by Cynthia Erivo. Pop star Arianna Grande will play Glinda the Good Witch. Jeff Goldblum is the Wizard. "Wicked Part Two" is slated for release on November 26, 2025.

Chu is an affable director who makes colorful, energized movies that highlight personality and performance. He made the excellent musical "In the Heights" in 2021, helmed the ultra-hit "Crazy Rich Asians," and authored one of the best films of the 2010s (seriously) with "Step Up 3D."

For "Wicked," Chu is taking something of a controversial tonal approach. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the filmmaker admitted that he wanted his "Wicked" movies to resemble Steven Spielberg's not-very-good "Peter Pan" adaptation "Hook" from 1991.