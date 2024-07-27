Deep Blue Sea, The Second-Best Shark Movie Ever, Was Just A Modest Box Office Hit

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"Scary, absurd, inessential." That's how critic David Denby described director Renny Harlin's 1999 shark movie "Deep Blue Sea" in his review for The New Yorker. I think it's fair to say that history agrees with his first two points. That third point, however? That one has been challenged greatly as the film was a success in its day and has gained a much larger following in the years since its theatrical run. It's now a franchise with two direct-to-video sequels. More than that, one could easily make the argument that it's the second-best shark movie ever made, only behind Steven Spielgerg's all-time blockbuster classic "Jaws."

Spielberg didn't invent the shark movie with "Jaws," but there was very much a dividing line between everything that came before "Jaws" and everything that came after. Every shark movie in the years since — and there have been some good ones — has, in some way, existed in that movie's shadow. "Deep Blue Sea" very successfully escaped that shadow by leaning into the absurdity. Yet, for all of the love and its ability to endure, Harlin's essential shark flick was but a modest hit at the box office in its day.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Deep Blue Sea" in honor of its 25th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, how Harlin kept the movie's biggest surprises from being spoiled in the marketing, what happened when it hit theaters, how it became a cult movie in the years that followed, and what lessons we can learn all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?