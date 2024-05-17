Deep Blue Sea's Legendary Death Scene Was Almost Spoiled In The Trailer – And The Director Fought Back [Exclusive]

Do you remember where you were 25 years ago when Samuel L. Jackson's character in "Deep Blue Sea" was shockingly eaten by a shark in the middle of his impassioned speech? I unfortunately didn't see it in theaters, but when I rented the DVD from Blockbuster, I remember practically leaping off my couch when that big moment happened. It's one of the most surprising movie moments of the past 30 years — and not only was that jaw-dropping plot beat not in the original script, but once it made its way into the movie, Warner Bros. wanted to use it in the trailers. Thankfully, director Renny Harlin put his foot down and won that fight against the studio.

Timed to the release of his new film, "The Strangers: Chapter 1," we spoke with Harlin in a career-spanning interview, and naturally, we had to ask about the big "Deep Blue Sea" death, the most memorable imagery from his chaotic, wild filmography. When we posited that this scene, from one of the best shark movies ever, was the Renny Harlin scene, the moment that defines everything great about his work, Harlin took it as high praise and told us the whole story behind how it came together.

"I'm very happy and I'm proud to hear that people think that the Samuel Jackson death in 'Deep Blue Sea' is the crucial Renny Harlin scene, and I take credit for it because the roots of that scene are in the fact that originally, that character didn't exist in the 'Deep Blue Sea' script at all," he said. "I had just done 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' with Sam, and we became good friends and we had sworn to work together always. So I was panicking because I didn't have any role to offer him. And then I talked to the producers and the writer and said, 'We've got to invent something.'"