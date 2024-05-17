Director Renny Harlin Breaks Down His Entire Career, From Freddy Krueger To The Strangers: Chapter 1 [Exclusive Interview]

One of my favorite performances in any of your films is John Lithgow in "Cliffhanger," one of the most deranged and fun movie villains of the '90s. What do you recall about working with him to build that character?

Excellent question. I have to preface that by telling you that first of all, in action movies or I guess in any kind of movies, your hero, your protagonist, is only as strong as the antagonist, the bad guy. If the bad guy is a loser, then there's nothing heroic for the hero to do. And I always look for something special, something to make not the [typical] bad guy, the mustache-twirling guy who is just going to blow up the whole universe with a nuclear weapon and loves doing it, but to find something special. My dream cast to play the bad guy in "Cliffhanger" was David Bowie. And I pursued him hard. I remember going to New York to meet with him and talking about the movie endlessly, but then it was very close, but I think maybe he had a tour or something happened that the schedules didn't work out. So David Bowie didn't play the bad guy.

My second choice was Brian Ferry, another legendary rocker. I went to England to meet with Brian. He came to L.A. to do a test shoot. The test shoot didn't go so well. Somehow though, I thought just in terms of his charisma and everything, he was perfect, but it didn't go so well, and we didn't end up casting him. And then we went in a different direction, which was John Lithgow, who was known for some comedy and drama and not really playing villains at all, but he was just physically imposing and acting-wise, a brilliant actor. I felt like, "Okay, here I can really find and create an interesting villain." So I just had a lot of talks with him, and it was a constant process throughout the shooting, and we had a lot of fun doing it.

A lot of his legendary lines were really, we came up with those lines on the spot on the set, when he kills his girlfriend and all kinds of things like that, and he does something. We didn't want to have stupid quips and stupid one-liners, but still he had many opportunities to show his wit. It was really thanks to John, but it was a constant kind of checking back and forth that we are not going over the top so he doesn't become like a character from "Austin Powers." So yeah, I love what he did.

The one scene every single person told me to ask you about, the scene that everyone remembers, is Samuel L. Jackson's death scene in "Deep Blue Sea." That film turns 25 this year, and it's got to be your calling card scene. How do you feel about so many people considering that moment to be the Renny Harlin scene?

I'm very happy and I'm proud to hear that people think that the Samuel Jackson death in "Deep Blue Sea" is the crucial Renny Harlin scene, and I take credit for it because the roots of that scene are in the fact that originally, that character didn't exist in the "Deep Blue Sea" script at all. However, I had just done "The Long Kiss Goodnight" with Sam, and we became good friends and we had sworn to work together always. So I was panicking because I didn't have any role to offer him. And then I talked to the producers and the writer and said, "We've got to invent something." And then I came up with the idea, which I completely stole from the first "Alien" movie, which was basically in that movie, there was nobody famous in it except Tom Skerritt, who played the captain of the ship. So he's the natural leader. And then when everything goes wrong and the alien starts invading the place and people start dying, he's like, "Don't worry, I'll take care of this. I'm just going to go into that air duct and take care of it and you'll be all fine." And he goes to the air duct and boom, the alien gets him immediately. And then we are left there wondering, "Who's the lead of this movie?" And it turns out to be Sigourney Weaver.

I came up with this idea. I said, "Let's create this character who is this rich guy, who is an adventurer and mountaineer, and he's been everywhere, he's done everything, and he's going to be there. And because he's the most famous person in our movie, the audience is going to be misled to think that he's the hero and he's going to take us to safety, and they're going to rely on him, and then when we kill him, they're going to be in absolute shock."

Then we created this speech for him, how he had climbed all the highest peaks in the world and he was in this horrible storm and people were dying, and then they did this and they pulled together and they survived, and he gives this speech. And it was really a scientific process of us analyzing on the spot, how long this speech can be so that if it's too short, it doesn't lull the audience into certain sense of safety. And also a certain sense of like, "Oh, this is the hero's speech. I know exactly how these things go. Yeah, he's going to talk and then they're going to go and save the day."

So long enough, but not too long so that the audience is just going to start eating popcorn and go to the bathroom. It had to be just so that you can just develop a little bit of that movie attitude, which is like, "I've seen this scene — but oh, what?" And he gets attacked and it just happened to work. There was actually a big debate at the studio, Warner Brothers, over whether that scene should be included in the trailer of the movie. And I said, "No way. That is the surprise of the movie. If you give it away in the trailer, then there's nothing left." So we didn't, but yeah, that was just done because I wanted to have Sam in the movie.