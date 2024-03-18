Marion Crane's Death In Psycho Had Janet Leigh Avoiding Showers For Years

Spoilers for "Psycho" to follow.

Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho" created a watershed moment in American cinema when it was released in 1960, setting an unforgettable precedent for the slasher genre and the portrayal of shocking violence and complex psychosexual deviance on the big screen. There is a palpable edge to "Psycho" that has served as a blueprint for slasher-thrillers down the line, where the violence is sudden and shocking, with the examination into minds like that of Norman Bates' (Anthony Perkins) conveyed in unabashedly visceral and layered terms. Although "Psycho" is designed to keep us on the edge of our seats, as Hitchcock utilizes his mastery over suspense to sustain that sentiment throughout, the shower scene is still considered one of the most jarring scenes where a character dies when least expected.

Janet Leigh stars as Marion Crane, a woman on the run who takes shelter at the Bates Motel when her plans to meet her lover Sam (John Gavin) are thwarted after getting stuck in a storm. Janet's primary concern is to reach Sam because she has stolen $40,000 in cash from her employer to help him clear his debts, leaving her firmly on edge about getting caught. After some internal turmoil, she comes to terms with her actions while staying at the hotel and decides to do the right thing — she acknowledges her morally dubious act of theft and resolves to head home and return the money after the storm abates. However, to her horror (and ours), she is brutally stabbed in the shower, with Bernard Herrmann's anxiety-inducing theme (a last-minute addition to "Psycho") punctuating every stab wound.

Leigh would later speak to Ed Gross about filming this scene, discussing how its storyboard was thoroughly mapped and admitting that she never looked at showers the same way ever again.